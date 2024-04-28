Noida: Sector 51 park’s walking track, water body to be renovated

NOIDA: The Noida authority will soon begin reconstruction of a walking track and repair at the waterbody area of the Children’s Park located in Sector 51, Noida, officials informed on Saturday. The walking track in the Sector 51 park was made in a haphazard manner, and some portion of it was missing at multiple places, said an official. (HT Photo)

The move has come in the light of some complaints and local residents’ demand for the much-needed maintenance work in the park.

“The walking track in the Sector 51 park was made in a haphazard manner, and some portion of it was missing at multiple places. Pedestrians were finding it difficult to take a walk. Thus, they wanted that a full-fledged track be properly constructed,” said an official deputed at the horticulture department of Noida authority.

HT tried to contact chief executive officer Lokesh M for his response over the development, but his reply was awaited till the time of filing the report.

“Additionally, work of repairing tiles within the waterbody, developed in the park area, will also be taken up. We have estimated that this entire work will cost around ₹21 lakh. It will take around two months to complete the works once it begins,” the official added.

Spread over 15 acres, the park is equipped with facilities including an open gym area, swings, and seating arrangement for visitors, among other things, said officials.

Residents said that the repairs will ensure appropriate use of the place that had become home to outsiders due to local visitors’ absence.

“We had been demanding for long that works be taken up in the park as lack of proper walking track and poor upkeep was causing inconvenience to the residents and visitors,” said Federation of Noida Resident Welfare Association, Sector 51, general secretary Sanjeev Kumar.

He alleged that the place had become a common spot for gamblers, and others under the influence of alcohol, who used to take refuge here.