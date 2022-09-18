One held for cow slaughter after shootout in G Noida

Noida: Following a late-night exchange of fire with police personnel in Atta Fatehpur village of Greater Noida, one person was injured and later arrested for alleged cow slaughter, said police.

Police said that three other suspects managed to flee and added that they have recovered remains of a cow, a country-made pistol with a live cartridge, along with butchering tools such as knives and a weighing scale.

“During a routine checking drive on Saturday night, the police post in charge of Formula 1 in Dankaur, Vikas Kumar, got information that some people were slaughtering cows in the forest area close to Atta Fatehpur. When the team reached the area, the group of cow-slaughterers started firing at our personnel. One of the suspects was injured in the leg in the counter fire and has been arrested,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), Vishal Pandey.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Taju, a resident of Atta Fatehpur village. A case has been filed against him and three other suspects under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for firing at the police officials. Additionally, they have also been booked under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 and the Arms Act, 1959, police said.

Police said that the group of four suspects was involved in cow slaughter near a graveyard in the forest area of the village, which is a secluded spot and is hardly visited by people.

“While Taju was arrested, three other suspects took advantage of the dark and fled. We have constituted teams and are combing the entire area. They will be arrested at the earliest,” said ADCP Pandey.

The three other suspects have been identified as Fakru (Taju’s son), Salim and Saleem, police added.