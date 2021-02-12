One of three arrested for murdering man in Vaishali apartment

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police late Thursday arrested a 55-year-old man who was allegedly part of the group that had murdered a 25-year-old man in a flat in Vaishali’s Sector 4. The police said that based on the statements of the suspect, the conspiracy of murder was allegedly planned by a 32-year-old woman.

Upon receiving information, the police on February 10 had reached the apartment in Vaishali and recovered the body of a man identified as Nitin Chaudhary, a resident of Tila Morh in Sahibabad. The police said he had left his house on February 6, telling his family that he would be out for a couple of days.

However, he did not return while his mobile phone remained switched off.

“Based on information collected and electronic surveillance, we arrested a 55-year-old Vinod Kumar, a resident of Shahdara in Delhi. He said that the victim had a relationship with the woman for past several years and was blackmailing her. He was also pressurising her for marriage,” Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city 2), said adding that the identity of the woman will be revealed later.

The police added that the woman, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, allegedly planned the murder along with Vinod and Kulwinder Singh, whom she had intended to marry. Kulwinder is a resident of Yamuna Vihar in Delhi.

Both Kulwinder and the woman have been on the run since the murder, said police.

“The woman called up the deceased to the apartment, which was vacant and belongs to a friend of Vinod. There, the three suspects bludgeoned the victim with iron rods and sticks, and rolled his body in bedsheet and curtain before fleeing,” the SP added.

Police said that on February 10, Vinod allegedly called up the police saying that there was some foul smell emanating from the flat. However, police became suspicious as officers found that Vinod was in Delhi and could not have detected any smell next to his flat in Ghaziabad.

The police said that teams are searching for the woman and Kulwinder, and that more information will be revealed once they get arrested.