Police trace Audi car that killed 64-year-old in Noida to Delhi

After preparing a route map and scanning CCTV cameras from more than 150 locations in Noida and Delhi, the police on Tuesday traced the Audi car that allegedly killed a 64-year-old man in Noida’s Sector 53 locality on Sunday to a government agency’s parking lot in Delhi’s East Kidwai Nagar, said senior police officers, adding that the errant driver has been identified. Noida police on Tuesday traced the Audi car that killed a retired All India Radio employee on Sunday to the parking lot of NBCC India in Delhi's East Kidwai Nagar on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police said the Audi carries a Haryana registration number, and belongs to a man called Pramod Kumar, a native of Jharkhand, whose family resides in Gurugram.

“The suspect driver has been identified as Luv Kumar, aka Mamu, 24, who was with his friend Prince Kumar, 26. Both hail from Palamu in Jharkhand and reside in Delhi,” said additional deputy commissioner of police Manish Kumar Mishra, adding that Luv is Pramod’s nephew while Prince is a family friend. They are being interrogated to ascertain more details, he said.

“The deceased was identified as Janak Dev Shah, a resident of Gijhore in Sector 53. Shah is a retired employee from All India Radio,” said Vivek Kumar Shrivastava, station house officer, Sector 24.

“Shah was going to buy milk from a market near his home when the speeding car hit him from the front at the intersection near Kanchanjunga market around 6.30am,” said Shrivastava. CCTV footage shows the car hitting Shah with such a speed that he was flung into the air.

Police said a passerby called the emergency helpline number 112 and informed them about the accident, after which a police response vehicle (PRV) reached the scene and took Shah to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Shah’s family said they are demanding strict action against the car driver. “On Sunday morning, he left home saying he would return in a few minutes. Later, our neighbour told us that he met with an accident near Kanchanjunga Market. When we reached the spot, we learned that the police had him to a nearby hospital. By the time we reached the hospital, we came to know that he was no more,” said Sandeep Shah, son of the deceased.

“After scanning CCTV cameras from more than 150 locations in Nodia and Delhi, we traced the car to the parking lot of NBCC India’s office in East Kidwai Nagar in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon,” said Mishra.

“The police made a map of the route the car took with the help of footage from CCTV cameras in Noida and Delhi. Initially, the car was spotted heading towards Delhi via Maharaja Agrasen Marg which runs parallel to elevated road,” he said.

“After we confirmed that the car entered Delhi, we tracked the car to NBCC India’s office in Delhi,” said ADCP Mishra, adding that it was not yet confirmed who parked the car there.

On Tuesday, the Noida police towed the car from Delhi to the Sector 24 police station in Noida. The car bonnet was damaged and the windshield was completely broken, said police.

