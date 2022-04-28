Pollution reaches ‘very poor’ in Noida as heat wave continues
As the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) witnesses yet another heatwave this season, the air quality in Noida has started to deteriorate.
While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for a heatwave this week in the region on Wednesday, Noida recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 317 on the day, which increased to 322 on Thursday, both in the “very poor” category. Meanwhile, Greater Noida’s AQI improved marginally from 314 in the “very poor” category on Wednesday to 269 in the “poor” category.
An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
According to the IMD, Noida recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Thursday and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, which is about five degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to increase further to around 45 degrees Celsius over the weekend.
To be sure, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius or more across the plains for two consecutive days with stations recording a maximum temperature that is 4.5 degrees or more above the normal.
Officials say that similar conditions may persist for the next few days. “The high pollution levels may not be directly related to the heat, but the increase could be because of strong winds that carried dust into the area. We are holding regular checking drives and penalising those found violating pollution norms,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB Noida.
The UPPCB will conduct a meeting with all stakeholders on Friday to discuss preparations ahead of the winter season, officials said. The meeting will be chaired by Ashish Tiwari, secretary, UP’s department of environment, forests and climate change (DoEF&CC).
Officials will mainly discuss steps that need to be taken in the area, especially with regard to industries that can help reduce pollution levels. “Noida and Greater Noida have their own industrial development authorities and there are several industries in the area. While we don’t have any polluting industries here, there are many other things that industries can help control. This includes management of municipal, e-waste, hazardous waste as well as construction and demolition waste. If these bulk waste generators can manage waste properly and ensure that transportation and disposal are proper, much will be resolved,” said Kumar.
He added that horticulture waste burning is also a major concern and has been discussed with the authorities. “The authority now tries to regularly collect horticulture waste in one area and transport it away at the earliest. However, if people still notice waste burning, they should immediately inform us,” said Kumar.
Discussions will also be held with the municipal authorities, administration and other governing bodies to ensure that pollution levels are kept in check throughout the year, instead of just before the winters start. The focus will be ensuring minimum dust from the transportation of waste, no waste burning and minimising dust at construction sites across the city, said officials.
Arms dealer arrested for illegally selling cartridges
MEERUT Police have arrested an arms dealer of Amroha Prateek Saxena for allegedly selling cartridges in black market, without shoeing them in the sale record. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Hasanpur in Amroha district Sudhir Kumar said that Prateek's shop had been sealed and he was arrested and handed over to Government Railway Police of Tundla where the case was registered.
Ludhiana | Goat welfare camp organised by GADVASU under Farmer FIRST Project at Dhaner village
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a goat welfare camp at Dhaner village, Barnala, for the goat farmers of operational area of ICAR-funded Farmer FIRST project. A total of 17 beneficiary goat farmers from Dhaner, Moom and Channanwal villages visited the camp site along with 101 goat heads and 40 sheep heads. These animals were given oral deworming medicines free of cost. To prevent such losses, the animals needed prompt treatment.
Ludhiana | AAP to blame for Leisure Valley encroachments: Ex-MLA Talwar
Alleging that encroachments had resurfaced on public land since the Aam Aadmi Party took over the reins of the Punjab government, former Ludhiana East MLA Sanjay Talwar on Thursday said illegal construction had also been allowed to mushroom in the newly established Leisure Valley. “If no action is taken, it will indicate that the MLA is allowing encroachments to mushroom on the spot to benefit his friends.”
European Investment Bank official visits Agra Metro Project
Agra Vice-president of European Investment Bank Christian Kettel Thomsen, along with five team members, visited the Agra Metro Project on Thursday to see the speed and quality of the project which is being implemented by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation here. They also took a ride in Lucknow and Kanpur Metro and applauded the progress.
Prayagraj double murders: Dhumanganj police register case against 5, arrest one
Dhumanganj police registered an FIR against five named and few unnamed persons in connection with the double murders at Meerapatti locality on Wednesday. The case has been lodged on the complaint of Alauddin, brother of Mohd Yasid Ali aka Yasir, 48, who along with Sultan Ahmad, 32, were killed on Wednesday. Police have arrested a real estate agent, Deepak Vishwakarma, in connection with the murders. Efforts were on to trace down other accused, police said.
