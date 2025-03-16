Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Power load enhancement process goes online in Uttar Pradesh 

ByMaria Khan
Mar 16, 2025 06:12 AM IST

The UPPCL has issued a standard operating procedure for the online process, and the system has now been implemented on the RMS (Revenue Management System) billing platform

NOIDA: To make it convenient for its consumers, and streamline electricity-related services, Uttar Pradesh government-run power transmission and distribution firm has now made the process to request for raising one’s load enhancement fully online, officials said.

Consumers can now apply through the official website (www.uppcl.org) without requiring to visit power offices for load enhancement. (HT Photo)
Consumers can now apply through the official website (www.uppcl.org) without requiring to visit power offices for load enhancement. (HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the online process, and the system has now been implemented on the RMS (Revenue Management System) billing platform, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida officials said on Saturday.

“Consumers can now apply through the official website (www.uppcl.org) without requiring to visit power offices. The initiative ensures a transparent, time-bound, and hassle-free process,” said Ashish Goyal, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in a statement.

To be sure, load enhancement means increasing the sanctioned electricity load for a home, shop, office, or factory. The online system is primarily for submitting applications for load enhancement. Application and processing will be entirely online, including document submission, verification, and fee payment. However, physical execution, such as meter upgrades, transformer capacity checks, etc, will still need field visits by the discom’s technical team.

Earlier, the electricity load enhancement process in Uttar Pradesh was largely offline and manual, involving multiple steps and physical visits to power offices.

Officials said that power consumers can now visit the website, and navigate to the “Load Change Request” link under consumer services. The applications for load enhancement will be processed online through the RMS billing system. The list of applications can also be accessed via FTP (a system that helps transfer files between client and server) under “Online Load Enhancement Report” for tracking and processing.

RMS Billing is an automated billing and consumer management system used by UPPCL and its distribution companies. It is designed to streamline electricity billing, payments, and other consumer-related services digitally.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On