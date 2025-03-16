Power load enhancement process goes online in Uttar Pradesh 

NOIDA: To make it convenient for its consumers, and streamline electricity-related services, Uttar Pradesh government-run power transmission and distribution firm has now made the process to request for raising one’s load enhancement fully online, officials said. Consumers can now apply through the official website (www.uppcl.org) without requiring to visit power offices for load enhancement. (HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the online process, and the system has now been implemented on the RMS (Revenue Management System) billing platform, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida officials said on Saturday.

“Consumers can now apply through the official website (www.uppcl.org) without requiring to visit power offices. The initiative ensures a transparent, time-bound, and hassle-free process,” said Ashish Goyal, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in a statement.

To be sure, load enhancement means increasing the sanctioned electricity load for a home, shop, office, or factory. The online system is primarily for submitting applications for load enhancement. Application and processing will be entirely online, including document submission, verification, and fee payment. However, physical execution, such as meter upgrades, transformer capacity checks, etc, will still need field visits by the discom’s technical team.

Earlier, the electricity load enhancement process in Uttar Pradesh was largely offline and manual, involving multiple steps and physical visits to power offices.

Officials said that power consumers can now visit the website, and navigate to the “Load Change Request” link under consumer services. The applications for load enhancement will be processed online through the RMS billing system. The list of applications can also be accessed via FTP (a system that helps transfer files between client and server) under “Online Load Enhancement Report” for tracking and processing.

RMS Billing is an automated billing and consumer management system used by UPPCL and its distribution companies. It is designed to streamline electricity billing, payments, and other consumer-related services digitally.