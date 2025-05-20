PVVNL’s 3-day mega camp enhances power grievance redressal in Noida

The Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL, Noida) conducted a mega camp from May 15 to 17 and resolved 245 out of 260 consumer grievances, a disposal rate of over 94%, according to official data shared by the department on Monday. PVVNL officials address consumers’ complaints. (HT Photo)

The camps were held under directives of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to fast-track resolution of consumer complaints related to billing errors, meter replacements, load enhancements, and tagging corrections.

“These mega camps are part of a citizen-centric approach where our teams worked to bring electricity services closer to the people and resolve their issues in a timely and transparent manner. The response has been encouraging, and we plan to hold similar programmes often,” said Sanjay Kumar Jain, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida.

According to the zone-wise progress report for the camp, the Noida zone addressed several key service areas. In the category of bill revision, 260 cases were received and 245 were resolved. The department also addressed nine assessment-related complaints, resolving seven of them. Additionally, 50-meter replacement requests were received, and 32 meters were replaced. All 11 applications for new electricity connections were approved during the camp.

At least 103 cases involving load enhancement were processed, resulting in a total load increment of 176 kW. In terms of financial compliance, consumers deposited ₹49.46 lakh, primarily towards outstanding dues and service upgrades.

Residents said initiatives such as these camps help make electricity services more accessible and hassle-free. “I was facing overbilling for two months, and the camp helped me sort it out in a single day,” said Arvind Mishra, a Sector 62 resident

The discom said that load increase requests and billing corrections were among the most common demands from consumers. Officials attributed this to changing consumption patterns in the residential and commercial sectors of Noida, home to several high-rises and industrial zones.

“PVVNL’s initiative aligns with the state government’s broader agenda of enhancing last-mile service delivery in the power sector and proactively addressing consumer concerns. These camps are helping us build transparency, restore trust, and address long-pending technical and billing grievances at the grassroots level,” said Jain.