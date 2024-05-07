Ravi Kana’s police custody remand ends, more assets recovered

Noida: Following an interrogation of alleged gangster Ravi Kana during his five-day police custody remand (PCR), the Greater Noida police has confiscated ₹10 lakh in cash, and nine trucks from his Dehradun residence, which are allegedly linked to his illegal scrap dealing business, officers said on Monday. Ravi Kana (HT Photo)

Kana alias Ravi Nagar, alias Ravindra Nagar, a Greater Noida-based gangster and scrap dealer, and his friend Kajal Jha (30) were arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi last Friday following their deportation from Bangkok, Thailand.

Kana and Jha were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday after being produced before a magistrate in Greater Noida. They are now lodged in the district jail in Luksar, Greater Noida.

The police were granted Kana’s five-day remand custody by the local court on May 1, following which he was interrogated at the Knowledge Park police station, said officers. On Monday, his remand custody ended at 12 noon.

“During interrogation, Kana has revealed at least 50 names who are allegedly involved in the illegal scrap-dealing business, as well as other details. These details contain crucial information regarding his associates and the white-collar individuals who facilitated his illicit operations,” said an officer who is part of the investigation while requesting anonymity.

Ahead of his final day of remand custody, police took Kana to Dehradun on Sunday morning, where it recovered ₹10 lakh in cash and 13 vehicles at his wife Madhu Nagar’s residence.

“Additionally, documents revealing property valued at over ₹3 crores were recovered from the premises. The documents seized by the police are deemed significant evidence, providing comprehensive insights into Kana’s property holdings,” said the officer.

Police also took remand of Kana’s friend Jha on Saturday.

“Jha and Kana were interrogated together and their statements were tallied by the investigators. Several important documents linked to the case were recovered from Jha’s Jaypee Greens residence in Greater Noida by the police,” said the officer.

Apart from this, police also visited the home of Kana’s sister in Atta village in Sector 27 where other property documents were seized. “Jha has also shared some important information regarding money transactions during the interrogation,” the officer said.

After being produced before the court on Monday noon, Kana and Jha were sent back into judicial custody and lodged in the District Jail in Luksar, Greater Noida.

According to commissioner of police (Gautam Budh Nagar) Laxmi Singh, Kana’s gang has been involved in illegal activities in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad for over two decades.

The gang members used to stop the trucks carrying iron rebars and steal a certain number of rods from the load while the leader Ravi Kana would threaten the site manager into registering the weight of stolen rods too in the stock book, the officer said.