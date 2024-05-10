Resurfacing of Noida elevated road: Traffic from Greater Noida, Ghaziabad to be diverted

The traffic chaos near the elevated road will end in about 10 days as the last phase of resurfacing of the elevated road commenced on Friday, said a traffic police officer, adding that in the last phase, traffic movement will be restricted from Sector 31/25 loop to Sector 18. The work on resurfacing the elevated road started on April 7 and is expected to be over in 45 days, said traffic police. (HT Archive)

“After the closure of the elevated road, the travel time from Noida to Greater Noida has increased. Once the elevated road is reopened, it will be more convenient for daily commuters like us,” said Anand Kumar, a resident of Sector 26, whose office is located on Greater Nodia West.

Due to the resurfacing work, traffic is presently crawling around the elevated road and the traffic pressure has increased on the arterial roads. The situation worsens during peak hours from 8am to 10am and 6pm to 8pm. This also leads to traffic pressure on Maharaja Agrasen Marg, which runs parallel to the elevated road.

“The fourth phase of resurfacing the elevated road started on Friday. Traffic heading towards Delhi from Greater Noida and Ghaziabad sides is being diverted,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

“After the completion of the first two phases, we have opened the elevated road from Sector 18 to Sector 61. Traffic will also be resumed on the elevated road from Sector 61 to Sector 33 Iskcon temple during the day to ease congestion,” said Yadav, adding that the fourth phase is expected to over in 10 days.

“We have placed barricades and deployed additional personnel to deal with the congestion around the elevated road as it connects Noida to Ghaziabad and Greater Noida and vice versa,” said Yadav.

The first phase of resurfacing from Sector 18 to NTPC began on April 7, the second from NTPC to Sector 61 on April 17 and the third phase from Sector 61 to Iskcon on April 26.