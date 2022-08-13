RRTS project set to generate 10 million units of power annually, says NCRTC
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency helming the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, has planned a host of measures to save energy and generate about 10 million units of power annually by 2025, when the 82-kilometre-long project gets fully commissioned.
The RRTS project is presently being constructed to link the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut over a dedicated corridor which will ferry passengers on state-of-the-art trains with a design speed of 180kmph. The overall project has 25 stations and three depots at Jangpura in Delhi, Duhai in Ghaziabad and Modipuram in Meerut.
“For our energy requirements, we will use the concept of blended energy. This will involve use of rooftop solar energy and power saving through regenerative braking, which is a feature of the rolling stock. The third option will be the use of direct power. Through these measures, we will be able to generate about 11 megawatt of power which is about 10 million units annually,” said Puneet Vats, NCRTC chief public relations officer (PRO).
Officials said that the amount of energy generated annually will be 40% of the requirement for the operation of RRTS trains, stations and other facilities.
For the purpose, officials said that all the 25 stations and three depots in the RRTS network will have rooftop solar panels. Under the concept of regenerative braking, there is about 30% saving of power when trains apply brakes and the energy saved is directed back to the grid.
The entire rolling stock for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is getting manufactured at the Savli plant in Gujarat under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The NCRTC has proposed 30 trains of six coaches each, besides 10 trains with three coaches each, which will serve as a local Metro rail transit module in Meerut.
“With this, we are also striving and directing our works to achieve highest IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) ratings for all stations, depots and even our administrative buildings. Further, there will be a provision of rainwater harvesting units and sewage treatment plants wherever possible. These features are presently incorporated at the Duhai depot, which will become operational before March 2023,” Vats added.
Once fully operational, officials estimate that the RRTS project will considerably reduce carbon emissions by taking around 150,000 private vehicles off the road. They added that the entire corridor is estimated to reduce about 250,000 carbon emissions per year, which will help reduce the impact of air pollution.
The country’s first RRTS train has been readied at the stabling yard in Duhai and the trial of the train is expected to commence in the last quarter of the year.
The six coaches comprising a full train-set arrived in Duhai from the manufacturing facility at Savli on June 12.
-
'Role model for investors': Karnataka CM's rich tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Veteran investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday morning at 62, prompting an outburst of condolences across the country. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai remembered the business magnate as "a role model for young investors". Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar also paid tributes to the ace investor. The minister defined Jhunjhunwala as the Warren Buffet of India and he even paid condolences to his family. He was reported to be battling health issues.
-
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
-
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics