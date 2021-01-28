Silver, gold ornaments stolen from Greater Noida shop; case filed
The police have registered a case against unknown persons for stealing two kilograms of silver and some gold jewellery from a jewellery shop in Jewar. The incident took place on Monday night after the owner had closed for the day and returned home.
The complainant, Sanjay Verma, is a resident of Jahangirpur village in Jewar. “I own a jewellery shop in the main market in Jahangirpur. On Tuesday, someone informed me that the shop’s lock was damaged. I immediately reached the spot and found that the shop has been burgled,” he said. The burglar had fled with silver ornaments and utensils, weighing a total two kilograms. The suspect also fled with 50 grams of gold jewellery from the shelf. Verma said that there was a CCTV camera in the shop but he had switched it off when he left for residence.
“The CCTV camera in our shop was not functional at that time. But a police team reached the spot for investigation and took the CCTV footage from neighbouring shop. We hope the suspect is arrested,” he said. Verma said that he does not have personal enmity with anybody and he does not know who has committed the crime. The stolen valuables are worth nearly ₹2.5 lakh.
Umesh Bahadur, SHO Jewar police station, said that a case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 380 (burglary) of IPC. “We have launched a search to arrest the suspect,” he said.
