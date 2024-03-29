SP changes GB Nagar candidate, fields Dr Mahendra Nagar again

NOIDA: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday again changed its choice for Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha seat for 2024 general elections, fielding Dr Mahendra Nagar against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dr Mahesh Sharma, a two-time sitting MP from this seat. Nagar was replaced with Awana because a section of party workers opposed his candidature on the ground that he has just come from Congress party and may not be a strong candidate. (HT Photo)

The party had first named Dr Mahendra Nagar as its candidate from this seat on March 17. But four days later it opted for Rahul Awana, 38.

Sources said 66-year-old Nagar was replaced with Awana because a section of party workers opposed his candidature on the ground that he has just come from Congress party and may not be a strong candidate.

But now another section of local party workers, however, has argued before the party’s top leadership that Awana lacks “required experience in politics” and may not be a better option.

The party functionaries from Gautam Budh Nagar were camping in Lucknow for the last two days and met with the party chief Akhilesh Yadav who finally decided to field Nagar.

On being asked whether changing names will affect the poll prospects, Nagar said in a democracy such a thing can happen and the party’s top leadership has to listen to all voices.

“Our party chief Akhilesh Yadav had fielded me and now again he convinced Rahul Awana, who happily agreed to step back.Now there is no dispute of any kind among our party workers. And the changing names will not affect (things) at all because the party’s all top leaders are having one voice. I am grateful that party chief Akhilesh Yadav has shown faith in me and gave me this respect of fighting election from this prestigious seat,” Nagar said.

Nagar joined politics in 1999 with a long-stint in Congress that lasted till 2022, when he joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow. He served as the district president of Congress from Gautam Budh Nagar between 2006-2016.

Nagar hails from Milak Lachhi village (Greater Noida West) and is a resident of Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad.

He also runs a Hospital located in Lohia Nagar. He has two children -- a son, a doctor by profession, and a dentist daughter.

‘I have a house in Greater Noida’s Delta-I society and have been working in politics for the past many years in Gautam Budh Nagar district. I have full faith in our people and they will support me in this election,” said Nagar.

The leader said that he has set his agenda on which he will seek votes from the general public.

“The issues of farmers and homebuyers have stayed unattended for the last many years. Our priority will be that the issues being faced by these two important sections of our society get attention if I get elected to the parliament...we need to address all sections be it in rural area or urban area,” said Nagar, who is yet to decide when to file nomination papers.

As per the Election Commission schedule, the Gautam Budh Nagar district will go to polls on April 26 — the second phase of the elections.

The last date for the filing of nominations will be April 4, with the scrutiny of nominations to be held a day later. April 8 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The constituency has 18,30,966 registered voters — including 7,59,418 in Noida, 7,04,502 in Dadri and 3,67,046 in Jewar, as per the official statistics.