Speed limit on Noida and Yamuna Expressway to reduce from December 15

The speed limit for light vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway will be reduced to 75 kilometres per hour (km/hr) from 100 km/hr from December 15, said officials on Friday. The revised limit will also be visible on Google Maps, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

Officials added that the speed limit for heavy vehicles will remain 60 km/hr on the Yamuna Expressway and 50 km/hr on the Noida Expressway.

Traffic police said low visibility and slippery roads during winters make high-speed driving unsafe.

The speed limit is usually lowered for two months starting December 15, they added.

Dr. Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Noida Traffic) said, “A meeting will be conducted with the Noida Authority soon to review the situation and the speed limit will be reduced. The revised limit will also be visible on Google Maps, an initiative taken in November, the road safety month.”

JK Sharma, senior manager for Yamuna Expressway toll operations, said that the toll plaza staff are issuing safety advisories through public address systems. “We are distributing pamphlets, offering tea to night-shift truck drivers, and using reflective tapes on commercial vehicles to improve visibility,” said Sharma.

Sharma added that the staff at Jewar, Mathura, and Agra plazas are sensitising drivers about traffic rules and patrol teams are continuously monitoring the expressway.

The district administration also urged motorists to drive carefully as drop in temperature reduces visibility. “Drivers must ensure that fog lamps are in proper condition, check and replace worn-out wiper blades for clear windshields, and use defoggers to remove moisture from the rear glass.” said the administration in a statement.

According to Noida traffic police data, 59,242 challans were issued for violating speeding norms between January and October 2025. In 2024, 462 people died and 966 were injured in 1,165 accidents. From January to August 2025, 311 people died while 585 were injured in 797 accidents.