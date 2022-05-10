Home / Cities / Noida News / Supreme Court stays arrest of Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari in contempt case
noida news

Supreme Court stays arrest of Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari in contempt case

  • Last Friday, the Allahabad high court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her and directed police to produce her before it within a week.
File photo of Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari.
File photo of Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari.
Updated on May 10, 2022 11:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida CEO and senior IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari in a contempt case linked to land acquisition. 

Last Friday, the Allahabad high court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her and directed police to produce her before it on the next date of hearing on May 13. Her special leave petition against the order to be heard on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared on behalf of Maheshwari

The contempt plea was filed by one Manorama Kuchhal and another person whose land was acquired in 1990 by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) but were not given fair compensation till date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
noida ritu maheshwari supreme court + 1 more
noida ritu maheshwari supreme court
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Bengaluru police raided a rave party on Sunday night and found <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh worth of drugs.

    Bengaluru police raid rave party, find 3 lakh worth of drugs; 33 held

    Police from the Jeevan Bima Nagar on Sunday night raided a rave party at Otto's Gastropub on the Old Airport Road where they held around 33 people for selling and consuming drugs. Police crashed the party at around 12:30 p.m. after receiving information that several drugs were being peddled. The raid went on till 2 a.m., while the party had started at 10 p.m.

  • A bulldozer being brought to New Friends Colony in South Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Twitter)

    Bulldozer & forces reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh stir

    Security personnel on Tuesday were deployed at New Friends Colony as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) began its planned demolition drive. The BJP-run civic body was carrying out the first phase of the anti-encroachment exercise from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of South Delhi. A day ago, passive protests were seen in Shaheen Bagh when civic body officials reached the spot with bulldozers, following which the demolition drive was halted.

  • A SpiceJet plane from Belgavi was hit by a bird but managed to land safely at Delhi. (Mint)

    Plane from Belgavi to Delhi hit by bird lands safely; passengers unharmed

    A SpiceJet plane from Belgavi to Delhi suffered a bird hit on Monday morning and later landed safely at the airport in the national capital. The Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft had around 187 passengers onboard, according to an airline official at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here. The plane suffered a bird hit at Belgaum airport, an Airports Authority of India official said. Specific details were not immediately available.

  • Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has given clear instructions not to tolerate corruption and he had already warned everyone n the district that whoever indulged in corruption will not be spared.

    Punjab Police SP on the run after aide arrested for bribe in CM Mann’s Sangrur

    Sangrur: A Punjab Police superintendent of police is on the run after hKaranveer Singh'saide was arrested on charges of accepting a 3 lakh bribe in a case handled by the officer, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Karanveer Singh is the 2012 batch Punjab Police Service officer and posted in Sangrur district's Bureau of Investigation, a separate wing created to investigate crimes.

  • Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai warned government officials that he will not tolerate delays in budget implementation.&nbsp;

    Karnataka CM warns he will not tolerate delays in budget implementation

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday warned government officials against any delay in implementing the state budget programmes and said the authorities were under his radar. The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting of Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats. “Your work is being monitored. Strengthen the Panchayat system,” the Chief Minister said. People should not be made to run around to seek the services, he cautioned them.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out