Supreme Court stays arrest of Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari in contempt case

Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida CEO and senior IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari in a contempt case linked to land acquisition.

Last Friday, the Allahabad high court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her and directed police to produce her before it on the next date of hearing on May 13. Her special leave petition against the order to be heard on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared on behalf of Maheshwari

The contempt plea was filed by one Manorama Kuchhal and another person whose land was acquired in 1990 by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) but were not given fair compensation till date.

