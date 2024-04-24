Third suspect held for murder of liquor salesman in Greater Noida West

The Greater Noida police have arrested a 23-year-old resident of Meerut on charges of assaulting and killing a liquor shop employee in Greater Noida West last month, senior police officers said on Tuesday, adding that the suspect engaged in a gunfight with the police late Monday night, during which he was shot and injured. The suspect engaged in a gunfight with the police late Monday night, during which he was shot and injured and arrested. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, on March 31, around 1.30am, Hari Om Nagar (45), a liquor shop salesman in New Haibatpur, was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified suspects after he refused to sell them alcohol beyond the sale timings, which end at 10pm.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Later on April 2, the police arrested one of the suspects, identified as Atul (25), who hails from Bulandshahr and works as a recovery agent for a local financing company that provides loans for cars in Noida, said police.

Later on April 5, the second suspect identified as Manish Singh (26), a resident of Bulandshahr, who also works as a recovery agent, was arrested from Greater Noida West.

The third suspect, who was arrested late Monday night, was identified as 23-year-old Nazeem, who works as a recovery agent in Noida and hails from Meerut, said police.

“Late night on Monday, officials from the Bisrakh police station were conducting routine checks near Ek Murti roundabout when the suspect came on a motorcycle without licence plates. Spotting the police, he sped towards Char Murti roundabout. When a team came from the opposite side, he got down and opened fire at the police party. A gunfight ensued, in which Nazeem was sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken into custody,” Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said.

It was later revealed that the suspect, who has a history of charges such as robbery and possession of illegal weapons against him, was wanted for the March 31 murder of Nagar.

“The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment and an illegal pistol and cartridges were seized from his possession. During inquiry, he informed that on March 31 around 1.30am, Nazeem and his associates were going back home after work and had stopped at the store where Nagar worked. The store had closed at 10pm, but the deceased was in a canteen behind it. The suspects approached him for liquor and when he refused, they began to create a ruckus outside the liquor shop,” Suniti said.

Soon a fight ensued, and Nagar was shot dead by the three suspects, said the DCP.