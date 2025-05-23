Thunderstorm hit over 200 trees, poles in Noida region

Noida: More than 100 trees were uprooted, hoardings fell, and electric poles damaged in Gautam Budh Nagar district’s Noida and Greater Noida areas during Wednesday evening thunderstorm, officials said on Thursday, adding that over 100 trees were also uprooted, and 10 electric poles fell in Ghaziabad district. In Ghaziabad, over 100 trees were uprooted, and 10 electric poles fell on roads, officials said on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In Noida and Greater Noida, the traffic police said, multiple teams worked late into the night removing the obstacles from roads as traffic was also affected at several stretches.

Notably, the incidents in Gautam Budh Nagar district were reported at Sector 18, Mahamaya Flyover, Film City, DND, Sector 62, 52, Greater Noida West among other places.

“On Wednesday night, we received emergency calls from more than 100 locations where electric poles, hoardings, and trees were uprooted. Nearly 400 traffic police personnel were on the ground to clear the roads,” said Noida’s deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav.

“Traffic flow was maintained at various places. But the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway remained choked as a vacant (inactive) high-tension line tower fell on the Expressway. Twelve private hydraulic cranes were called in to remove the damaged tower. After four hours, around 11.30 pm, the traffic on the Expressway resumed after the tower was dismantled in parts using a gas cutter.”

Noida traffic police had to press into service private cranes. “During the emergency, the traffic police were forced to call in private cranes,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

To forestall traffic snarl on Thursday morning, Noida traffic police inspected all Noida and Greater Noida roads till Wednesday night, said DCP Yadav.

“We are also writing a letter to the Noida authority and other departments to conduct a safety audit. During the thunderstorm, it was observed that trees, electric poles, and hoardings fell on the roads, causing injuries to people. To prevent such incidents in future, all concerned departments are being requested to carry out safety checks,” the DCP added.

In Ghaziabad, over 100 trees were uprooted, and 10 electric poles fell on roads, officials said on Thursday.

“On Wednesday night, over 100 trees were uprooted in Ghaziabad and 10 electric poles collapsed. Complaints were received, and following the information, a joint team of the traffic police, municipal corporation, and health department swung into action and cleared the roads,” said additional municipal commissioner Avnindra Kumar in a statement.

“We used 22 JCB machines to remove the uprooted and broken trees from the roads. Around 60 water pumps were used to clear waterlogging,” he added.