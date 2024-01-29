Traffic at key Noida intersection hit by sewer work

Traffic movement on the Maharaja Agrasen Road was affected on Sunday morning for half the carriageway was blocked as the Noida Authority was laying sewer pipelines at Sector 19/27 Chowk. While police said that there was no major traffic snarls, commuters complained of slow traffic movement on the arterial road. HT Image

Signages were put up early in the morning informing commuters to use alternative routes as work started at 7 am, officials aware of the matter said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Vehicular movement was less as it was a Sunday, so there were no traffic jams,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Anil Yadav.

Daily commuters, however, said that since it’s a busy road, an information about such routine work should have been given in advance.

“There are many people who use this road regularly and the alternative routes pass through congested, old residential sectors,” said Rajesh Singh, a shop owner and commuter, who uses the road regularly.

The officials should have made prior announcement when such work is carried out, so that people can plan accordingly, he added.

About four metres wide hole was dug up to lay the new pipelines.

Traffic officials said that the diversion will be removed by Monday morning.