Traffic curbs on Noida-Delhi borders for Republic Day rehearsals

In view of the Republic Day rehearsals in the Capital, traffic restrictions will be in place on the Noida-Delhi borders, starting January 22 at 10 pm until January 23 afternoon, the Noida traffic police said on Saturday. Heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles will be barred from entering Delhi during this time and rerouted to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said the restrictions will affect key routes such as the DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct) Flyway, Chilla Road, and Kalindi Kunj.

“Goods vehicles will be diverted through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” he said.

Similar traffic curbs will also be enforced during the Republic Day celebrations. From January 25, 10 pm until the conclusion of the commemorative event on January 26, the movement of goods carriers between Noida and Delhi will remain restricted, officers said.

At Kalindi Kunj, police will direct trucks to park near the post-mortem house in Sector 94, utilising the left-side loop of the bridge. To prevent congestion, officers will ensure trucks do not enter the main stretch.

The Delhi Police will also turn back any trucks that bypass checkpoints. The nighttime parking of trucks on the left lane of the bridge often causes bottlenecks for other commuters heading to Delhi.

At the DND Flyway, trucks will be directed to take a U-turn at the toll plaza and proceed to the Noida -Greater Noida e-way toward the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Similarly, on Chilla Road, drivers will be advised to make a U-turn near Noida Gate.

Commuters are encouraged to plan their travel to avoid delays during these periods. For assistance, traffic officials can be contacted on helpline number 9971009001.