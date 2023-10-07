Two connecting roads to Noida airport in Jewar to be ready by March 2024

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said two roads connecting Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar to the Yamuna Expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by March-end next year. A passenger terminal will also be constructed with an area of 100,000 square metres, said NIA officials. (Sunil Ghosh/Ht Photo)

A 75m wide and 8km long link road to connect Jewar airport with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by March 24, 2024, as around 50% work on this stretch has already been completed, said Yeida officials.

As for the second 8.5km link road between Noida airport and Yamuna Expressway for cargo purposes, the Yeida officials said they have almost completed the formalities to select a company for constructing it.

“The work on the 8km road, which is part of the 31km road between Noida airport and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, has been put on fast-track so that it gets completed before the scheduled time of March 24, 2024. Going by the pace of work, we hope that the road will become usable by February next year. The road will further connect to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, thereby boosting connectivity to Haryana cities as well,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida.

Once completed, phase one of the airport will cater to 12 million passengers annually and that will further increase to 70 million passengers by phase four.

The first phase will have one 3,900 metre runway with a capacity of 28 aircraft stands, and cater to 100,000 air traffic movements a year, said Noida international airport (NIA) officials.

A passenger terminal will also be constructed with an area of 100,000 square metres, said NIA officials.

The Noida international airport is expected to become functional before its scheduled deadline of September 29, 2024, owing to the fast pace of work at the site, officials have apprised the Uttar Pradesh government.

So far, four floors of the air traffic control building has been completed and the remaining two floors will be ready shortly, said NIA officials, adding that the work on the interiors of the terminal building will be initiated after three months .

“We aim to have road connectivity to the airport before it becomes operational,” said Bhatia.

As the for road for cargo purposes, Yeida said the road will be 10.5km in length, between Yamuna Expressway and Noida airport, and will be constructed in two parts -- 8.5km in phase one and 2km in phase two.

“We hope that the work on this 8.5km road will start next month because we want the cargo traffic to remain separate from passenger traffic. We already issued a tender for the road that is to be built at a budget of ₹57 crore. Soon, we will extend this road by an additional 2km once we have adequate land. The 8km stretch will be completed by March-end, 2024,” said Bhatia.

