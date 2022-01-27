Home / Cities / Noida News / Two Greater Noida housing societies penalized over waste management
Two Greater Noida housing societies penalized over waste management

The officer said Solid Waste Waste Management Rules, 2016, are applicable in Greater Noida under which bulk waste generators, such as group housing societies, educational institutions, etc., have to dispose of the garbage on their own.
The officials have also warned that if the penalty amount is not remitted within three working days, the penalty would be doubled and legal proceedings will be initiated in the cases.(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:03 PM IST
PTI | , Noida

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Thursday said it has penalised two group housing societies over improper waste management on their premises.

The action was taken on instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan against Galaxy North Avenue and Victory One Amayra societies in Greater Noida (West) which have been slapped with 40,400 and 10,200 penalties, respectively, it said.

“The penalties were imposed by the Public Health Department of the GNIDA. During inspection, the team found waste was not being properly disposed of and in violation of waste management rules,” Public Health Department in-charge Salil Yadav said.

The officials have also warned that if the penalty amount is not remitted within three working days, the penalty would be doubled and legal proceedings will be initiated in the cases, he said.

The officer said Solid Waste Waste Management Rules, 2016, are applicable in Greater Noida under which bulk waste generators, such as group housing societies, educational institutions, etc., have to dispose of the garbage on their own.

The authority only picks up the inert waste that cannot be recycled and for that a prescribed fee has to be paid, Yadav added. 

