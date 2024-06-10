Two men held for raping minor sisters in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida police on Monday arrested two men, aged 25 and 23 years, on charges of raping two minor sisters aged 13 and 15 years, and extorting ₹10 lakh from them by blackmailing them, senior police officers said. In his complaint, the father alleged that the suspects had made an inappropriate video of his daughters on the basis of which they were blackmailing him to pay them money over the past six months. (Representative image)

According to police, the suspects, identified as Suraj (25) and Rahul (23), are residents of the village where the victims also reside, under the jurisdiction of Beta-2 police station. The two girls are not enrolled in any school and remained at home, they added.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“On Sunday, a complaint was received from the girls’ father alleging that Suraj had raped his older daughter while Rahul had raped his younger one a while ago and had been blackmailing them and extorting money from them since then. In his complaint, the father alleged that the suspects had made an inappropriate video of his daughters on the basis of which they were blackmailing him to pay them money over the past six months. A total of ₹10 lakh had been extorted since January,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police-1, Greater Noida.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered at Beta 2 police station under sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

On Monday, Rahul and Suraj were arrested from their residences. “While Suraj is a native of Madhya Pradesh and lives in a rented accommodation in the village and works at a factory, Rahul is unemployed and lives in the village,” he said.

During investigation, it was found that the sisters’ grandfather had sold a plot in Greater Noida in December, for which he had got ₹30 lakh.

“The sisters knew that their grandfather had recently got some money. They met the two men in January this year at the village. Upon investigation, it was found that the sisters were lured by the two men on false promise of marriage following which they used to ask the girls to bring them money. Last week, when their grandfather checked his locker, he found ₹10 lakh missing, following which the girls admitted to having given it to the two men,” said a senior officer part of investigation, adding that since both girls are minors, a case of rape was registered against the two men.

The two suspects were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Monday, he added.