Two-year-old dies in a hit-and-run incident in Noida

Noida: A two-year-old boy died in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Noida’s Sector 24 on Saturday, said police, adding that some locals managed to click the registration number of the suspected vehicle. After the kid’s body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem at Sector 94 mortuary, his neighbours and kin put it on the main road at Sector 51. Alleging police negligence. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On Sunday afternoon, the victim’s family members and locals protested at Sector 51 along with his body, demanding arrest and strict action against the unidentified vehicle driver.

Police have formed three teams to nab the suspect.

“The deceased has been identified as Abhi Gupta who lived in Hoshiyarpur area of Sector 51. His father Ankit Gupta works as a daily wager,” said station house officer (Sector 24) Dhruv Bhushan Dubey.

“On Saturday around 3pm, Abhi was asked to go to a nearby grocery shop to buy a biscuit packet. As the toddler was on the street, a speeding loading auto hit him from behind,” the officer informed, adding that by the time locals rushed to rescue the kid, the suspect driver had fled the spot.

The kid, meanwhile, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, the SHO said.

After the kid’s body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem at Sector 94 mortuary, his neighbours and kin put it on the main road at Sector 51. Alleging police negligence, they demanded arrest of the suspect vehicle driver.

“The family members of the deceased were counselled, and three teams have been formed to nab the accused,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, Manish Kumar Mishra, adding that a case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered against the unidentified accused at Sector 24 police station, and efforts are underway to nab him.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old ice-cream handcart vendor was left critically injured after a speeding car (swift) allegedly hit his cart while he was returning home after selling ice-cream in Noida’s Sector 24 locality late Saturday night, said police.

“The injured was identified as Golu Kumar, who originally hailed from Bihar and was a resident of Morna locality in Sector 35,” said SHO Shrivastava, adding that the incident occurred on Sunday around 1.30am when ice-cream vendor was returning home, a speeding car hit the handcart near Hoshiyarpur junction.

Local residents, however, managed to nab the suspect identified as Vishal Yadav.

The injured Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. He is said to be in a critical condition, said police.

A rash driving case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code against the suspect, and further investigation is underway, they added.