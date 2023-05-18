Greater Noida: University student allegedly shoots dead girl, dies by suicide

A third-year student at a university in Greater Noida allegedly shot himself dead after killing his female friend at the campus on Thursday, said police officials. Polcie said both the deceased, aged 21, were third year students at Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida. (Representative file image)

Both the deceased, aged 21, were students of BA Sociology, third year at Shiv Nadar University, said police.

“At around 1:30pm on Thursday, the administrative officials of Shiv Nadar University informed that a female student was shot dead by a male student outside the dining hall in the university campus. The female student was immediately rushed to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida where she was declared brought dead,” said SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

The female student was a native of Kanpur who was currently residing in the girls hostel at the university while the male student is a native of Amroha who was also staying in the boys hostel.

“A country-made pistol was recovered from the spot. The student had died on spot. During preliminary inquiry, it has been found that the students were in a relationship for a long time but recently their relations had turned sour,” he added.

The police informed the families of both students and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

“The university had gone on summer break from May 17, but both the students had stayed back in their hostels as their convocation was due. The students’ sessions had come to a close and they were going to graduate from the university,” said an official part of the investigation.

He added that the incident was captured in the CCTV cameras of the dining hall.

“The dining hall was locked but it has glass doors. Both the students met right outside it around 1pm. The girls and boys hostel are located on either side of the hall. In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the students exchange words and the male student had brought something to handover to the woman, presumably a gift. However, the girl refused to accept it following which she was shot in the abdomen by the student. She tried to fight the boy, but she was shot again following which she collapsed. The boy then leaves towards the boys hostel,” said the officer.

The university released an official statement on the incident.

A spokesperson from Shiv Nadar University said, “We are deeply saddened and pained at the unfortunate loss of lives of two students at the University today. The matter is currently under investigation by the authorities, and we are closely monitoring the situation. All other residents of the campus are safe. Our utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the entire community. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Our deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families, and we are supporting them in every way possible at this difficult time”.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos:

040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

