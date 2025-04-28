UP chief secy hands over registries in Greater Noida society

GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Sunday handed over the apartment registries to homebuyers in Migsun Green Mansion society in Greater Noida. On the basis of resolution, in 2009 the board approved OC and CC (competition certificate), paving way for registry and addressing the issue of the homebuyers, said the chief secretary on the occasion. (HT Photos)

The homebuyers had organised a camp at the society, as they were getting the registry documents after around 10 years delay. They were upbeat as they got the property title transferred into their name after years-long wait.

The registry transferred in this project got delayed as UP state industrial development corporation (UPSIDC) refused to issue occupancy certificate (legal document certifying safety for habitation and compliance with local building regulations) delaying the registry permission, said officials.

The realtor offered the possession of the flats in 2017 onwards. But the registry could not take place because the UPSIDC said the realtor has built more flats against the approved floor area ratio (FAR) (a measure of how much of a piece of land is covered by a building’s floor area).

“The UPSIDC had allotted the land for this project in 2011 and subsequently the map was approved in 2012. At the time of allotment, the floor area ratio (FAR) of the project was 2.7. In 2013, the realtor built the flats as per the 3.5 FAR, thereby building more flats and taller towers. The realtor had got the map approved as per the 3.5 FAR to build more flats and construct taller towers. Then some UPSIDC officials did not give approval for occupancy certificates, thus delaying the registry. They wanted to give registry permission if some floors were demolished and flats were razed, keeping the density as per the 2.7 FAR,” said UP chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh during the event.

The homebuyers kept meeting the UPSIDC officials seeking a solution to their issues.

“The stand of not approving the map as per 3.5 FAR, was wrong because in 2009 there was a resolution that in the Greater Noida area the additional FAR can be allowed in the UPSIDC plots too. On the basis of resolution, in 2009 the board approved OC and CC (competition certificate), paving way for registry and addressing the issue of the homebuyers,” said Singh, adding that the chief minister’s sole motive is that the homebuyers get justice.

“We bought a flat in 2015 and got shifted in 2017. After we got shifted, we learned that there is some issue with the registry due to some technical problems. We waited for the last many years but finally the government has resolved the issue. We are happy and would like to thank the government,” said Nipendra Singh, a buyer, who got the registry at the event.