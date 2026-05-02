UP CM lays down foundation for 3 key projects for workers

GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stone for three projects in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. (HT PHOTO)

The projects included Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Greater Noida West and Mukhyamantri Composite School in Jewar and Shramik Suvidha Kendra in Ecotech-3.

Officials said the composite school will be developed on the lines of Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya and will cater to children of labourers working in the factories across the district.

The announcements come in the wake of the recent labour unrest in the district where they demanded better wages.

“The daily wage workers will get better health and education facilities and their children will be able to study in good schools,” said Adityanath on Labour Day.

The Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh held in Lucknow was broadcasted live in the auditorium of the Greater Noida Authority. District panchayat president Amit Chaudhary, district magistrate Medha Rupam, BJP district president, along with officers and workers were present.

The 350-bed ESIC hospital will be built on 7.2 acres land in Sector Knowledge Park-5, Greater Noida West, at an estimated cost of ₹550 crore and the lease deed of the land has been completed, said officials, adding that the hospital will be ready in three years.

“Once completed, workers in Greater Noida and surrounding areas will not have to run for treatment. This will be the district’s second ESIC hospital after the one in Sector-24, Noida,” said a district administration officer.

The CM also emphasised expanding health facilities in industrial areas. Plans are underway to build hostels, affordable canteens and housing facilities for workers. The Industrial Development department will provide land for the same. The authority has identified 5 acres of land near Patwari village in Greater Noida West to build one and two BHK flats, said officials.

The Mukhyamantri Composite School will be equipped with modern facilities. “It will be dedicated to the children of workers with a capacity of 1,000 children,” said Dhirendra Singh, MLA Jewar.

The Greater Noida authority has started work on a plan to build hostels for working women and workers in industrial sectors. “In the first phase, a plan has been prepared to build three hostels in Sector Ecotech-2 and Ecotech-1. Sites have also been identified in four other industrial sectors — Ecotech-3, 6, 12, and Ecotech-1 Extension. Each hostel will accommodate 100 workers. Arrangements for food and drink at affordable rates will also be made,” said Singh.

Two registers have been deployed to record names and numbers of workers, entrepreneurs’ requirements, including details about the work, added officials.