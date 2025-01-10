UP to create land bank to track vacant space in industrial areas

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to prepare a land bank, collating data from all industrial projects that are ongoing or non-functional in all industrial bodies, including Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities. The detailed database will cover all industrial areas across the state and the vacant space under each authority that can be utilised for new units will be earmarked, said officials. (HT Archive)

The state government body, Invest UP, has issued a request for proposal inviting proposals from interested expert agencies to take up the job.

The detailed database will cover all industrial units, which are working or non-functional, and the vacant space under each authority that can be utilised to set up the new units will be earmarked.

“Once interested agencies submit their proposals against the request for proposal, we will select one agency that will be engaged in the work of preparing the database. The database will help the existing investors and businessmen, and also new domestic and global investors, who want to buy industrial plots to set up their businesses,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, and also the nodal officer for the investment department.

According to government etimates, there are at least 42,000 industrial units that are functional in the areas developed by the state’s nine industrial bodies, including UP State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC), Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Satharia Industrial Development Authority (SIDA), Lucknow Industrial Development Authority (LIDA), UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).

In Gautam Budh Nagar district, under Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida, there are 15,000 functional industrial units, according to government estimates.

The agency to be selected will be engaged in carrying out a survey of the area under each industrial body to establish the number of units functional in each area, units that are non-functional, and industrial space that is lying vacant, said officials.

The survey will collect details related to the kind of industrial unit, size of the unit, scale of investment, category of product being made, number of products being made, number of employees, type of industrial unit and plots lying vacant, said officials.

“The UP government wants the agency to make a mobile application in which all details will be uploaded so that the government and also the unit owners can access the data. The state government wants all agencies to come up with plot schemes in their respective area to attract new investors,” said another Invest UP official aware of the development.

Invest UP will give the selected agency four months for carrying out the survey so that they can utilise the data and encourage setting up of new industrial units.