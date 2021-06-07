Vaccination camp for specially-abled, transgenders held in GB Nagar

Noida: The social welfare department of Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Monday held a special Covid-19 vaccination camp for the differently-abled, transgender persons and senior citizens in the city. As many as 200 people were administered Covaxin at the camp, officials said.

The one-day camp, which was held from 10am to 4pm at Vikas Bhavan auditorium located in Greater Noida, has now been extended by a day, the officials said.

Of the 200 people who received the jabs, 50 were specially abled, 70 were residents of the oldage home run by government in Dankaur, 11 transgenders and 69 workers of the Vikas Bhavan.

“The district administration wants to ensure that all strata of the society should get vaccinated. Today’s vaccination camp has been successful and looking at the response, we have extended it by one day,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

Vaccination at the venue was carried out by two teams of the health department. “Each person we vaccinated at the camp was asked to raise awareness about the Covid vaccine among their community,” said Shailendra Bahadur Singh, district social welfare officer, GB Nagar.

Ram Kali, a transgender from the NGO Basera Samajik Sansthan NGO, also got vaccinated at the camp. “I could only convince around 10 people from our NGO to get vaccinated. Now that we are vaccinated, we can raise more awareness about the vaccination,” she said.

Covid vaccination of youth with autism

Meanwhile, vaccination of adults with autism was carried out at Felix Hospital in Sector 137, Noida. As many as 33 adults from the Sunrise Learning Foundation were vaccinated at the hospital.

“It is our request to all the NGOs and organizations taking care of such adults to get them vaccinated at the earliest,” said Dr DK Gupta, founder of Felix Hospital.

Dr Sonali Kataria, who runs the foundation, said, “Autistic people have issues with waiting and new places. Hence, we requested the private hospital to hold a special camp for them. We also sensitised the nurses who were giving the vaccination as autistic people need to be informed well in advance about the discomfort they are going to feel.”

Meanwhile, a special vaccination booth for women has been created at the district hospital in Noida and the Greater Noida Institute of Medical Sciences for 18+ age group. Each booth has a total of 200 slots. As per Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer, 10,469 people were vaccinated at various government vaccination centres on Monday.

Covid care facility at Noida Stadium shuts down

The temporary 50-bed Covid care facility that was created at the Noida stadium in Sector 21A last month by the Noida authority was shut down on Monday. The decision was taken after no new patients came into the facility in the past week. The facility was launched on May 8 and had so far treated 64 Covid patients, officials said. “The facility has been shut. A decision is yet to be taken regarding the medical equipment of the facility since it has been sponsored by different organisations,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida authority.