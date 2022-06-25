Vegetable vendor beaten to death in Ghaziabad for selling ‘stale’ jackfruit
A 38-year-old vegetable vendor was beaten to death with a rod by a customer on Thursday night in Morta, near the Delhi-Meerut Road, the police said, adding that the suspect has been identified, but is still at large.
According to the police, Anil Kumar, who hails from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, lived with his family at Morta and sold vegetables. On Thursday evening, one Sandeep Tyagi, reportedly brought jackfruit from him, but returned that night, claiming it was stale, police said.
“Kumar and the suspect got into a verbal spat after the former refused to take the jackfruit back. The suspect then grabbed out a rod from a nearby shop and hit the victim. The incident took place around 10pm,” said a resident of Morta who asked not to be named.
Kumar succumbed to critical injuries on Friday afternoon, the police said.
“Based on their complaint, we registered an FIR under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The incident took place on Thursday night and the victim succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon. The suspect has been identified and he is yet to be arrested,” said Awaneesh Kumar, circle officer, Kavi Nagar police station.
Police said that the FIR was registered at Madhuban Bapudham police station and investigations are underway. The suspect will be arrested at the earliest, police added.
-
Concerns raised by MPs, MLAs: Prayagraj police stations to maintain record of issues, action taken
Every police station of Prayagraj and offices of district police officials will maintain an updated register, noting all complaints and issues raised by public representatives including ministers, MPs and MLAs, and the action taken in each case. Orders in this regard were issued by senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar, on the basis of feedback received during a recent monthly meeting with public representatives.
-
5 detained for vandalising MP Shrikant Shinde’s office; Sena workers hit the road for Thackeray
Ulhasnagar/Navi Mumbai: The police has detained five persons for vandalising the office of son of rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, at Gol Maidan locality in Ulhasnagar. On Saturday morning, around five persons arrived outside the office shouting slogans against the Shinde clan. They pelted stones on the photo of Shrikant Shinde. Shiv Sena party workers protested in Navi Mumbai and Panvel in support of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
-
Dighi Port seeks additional 304 HA of land to grow three times as large
Mumbai: The Dighi Port, situated in Ratnagiri's Murud and Shreevardhan talukas, has submitted a proposal to the Union Environment Ministry seeking to reclaim an additional 304 hectares of land from the adjoining Arabian Sea and Rajapuri Creek to expand its premises and operations. For comparison, the BMC's Coastal Road project in Mumbai involves the reclamation of 110 hectares of land from the Arabian Sea.
-
A combative Aaditya names and shames rebels
Mumbai: Hours after the Shiv Sena's national executive affirmed faith in the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, his heir apparent Aaditya Thackeray made hAaditya Thackeray'sown outreach to party workers at Mahalaxmi. While Aaditya Thackeray addressed party workers at Mahalaxmi's Lala Lajpatrai college, party MP Arvind Sawant addressed workers at an auditorium in Charni Road, and Sena chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut addressed a gathering of workers in Kandivali.
-
Man booked for insulting Prophet in WhatsApp group
Bhiwandi: The repercussions of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's statement against Prophet Mohammad are still felt in Bhiwandi city, with another case registered by the police on Saturday against a 27-year-old man who sent a similar kind of message (which Sharma had shared earlier) on one of the WhatsApp groups. He had some arguments over petty issues in the group, so he posted a message and video humiliating Prophet Mohammad.
