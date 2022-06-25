Vegetable vendor beaten to death in Ghaziabad for selling ‘stale’ jackfruit

A 38-year-old vegetable vendor was beaten to death with a rod by a customer on Thursday night in Morta, near the Delhi-Meerut Road, the police said, adding that the suspect has been identified, but is still at large.

According to the police, Anil Kumar, who hails from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, lived with his family at Morta and sold vegetables. On Thursday evening, one Sandeep Tyagi, reportedly brought jackfruit from him, but returned that night, claiming it was stale, police said.

“Kumar and the suspect got into a verbal spat after the former refused to take the jackfruit back. The suspect then grabbed out a rod from a nearby shop and hit the victim. The incident took place around 10pm,” said a resident of Morta who asked not to be named.

Kumar succumbed to critical injuries on Friday afternoon, the police said.

“Based on their complaint, we registered an FIR under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The incident took place on Thursday night and the victim succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon. The suspect has been identified and he is yet to be arrested,” said Awaneesh Kumar, circle officer, Kavi Nagar police station.

Police said that the FIR was registered at Madhuban Bapudham police station and investigations are underway. The suspect will be arrested at the earliest, police added.