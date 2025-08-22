Villages near Jewar airport to get campaigns on drone use, waste hazards

Noida Villages around the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar will soon see intensive awareness campaigns against drone flying, use of laser lights, and waste mismanagement that could endanger aircraft movement, officials said on Thursday. HT Archives The airport is expected to start domestic and cargo operations in September 2025 and international services in November 2025.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has directed officials to prioritise outreach in rural pockets within a 20-km radius of the airport as part of its airfield environment and disaster management planning. Dedicated campaigns in these villages are expected to start before the first phase of operations in September 2025.

District magistrate Medha Rupam stressed that community cooperation is critical for airport safety. “The safety of an international airport does not depend only on security agencies and technology. It requires the cooperation of people living in its surroundings. Villagers have to be fully aware that seemingly routine activities – from letting cattle stray in open fields near the boundary to flying drones during weddings – can directly put passengers’ lives at risk,” she said. Rupam added that outreach will focus on sensitising residents about drone use, laser lights, and uncovered waste that attracts birds.

Officials from Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) flagged wildlife activity, stray cattle, and uncovered waste as major risks in the Yamuna-side belt where several villages fall close to the boundary. “We are not only building infrastructure but also preparing the ecosystem around the airport. Community participation is central to this,” an NIAL representative said.

The administration has warned that construction activity within 20 km will not be allowed without clearance, and police have been asked to step up vigilance against illegal drone operations. Solid waste norms are to be strictly enforced.

The airport is now expected to start domestic and cargo operations in September 2025 and international services in November 2025, after repeated delays from its original September 2024 launch. The first phase is projected to handle up to 12 million passengers annually.