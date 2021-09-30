Wildlife week in Gautam Budh Nagar: Forest department to educate poor students this year

To break economic barriers around the exploration of wildlife and biodiversity, the Gautam Budh Nagar forest department is gearing up to celebrate wildlife week -- from October 1 (Friday) to October 7 -- by educating students from marginalised sections, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the department will hold several educational nature walks and tours for school students, and also hold competitions such as debates and photography at the Okhla bird sanctuary.

“We are celebrating wildlife week with students after two years. Last year, we marked the week through virtual conferences, and no nature walks were held. This year, we have also decided to introduce topics related to wildlife and biodiversity, such as recognising different species, basic or nature photography, etc., for students from the marginalised sections of the society,” said Gautam Budh Nagar divisional forest officer PK Srivastava.

The forest department has organised the seven-day programme in association with different NGOs and corporates, said the officials.

“While students from well-off families can easily afford a ticket to places like wildlife sanctuaries, bird sanctuaries or national parks, those from the economically weaker section can hardly think of it. So, this year, we have invited a number of students from slum areas or from schools in slums -- with the help of different NGOs which work with/teach children there -- to participate in wildlife week. With their help, we will make these students participate in different activities, like recognising different species of birds and animals, basics of nature photography, nature walk, birdwatching, among others,” said Arvind Mishra, range forest officer and head, Okhla bird sanctuary in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Fifty students are supposed to take part in the events on a daily basis, said Mishra, adding, “Apart from educational tours and briar walks, wildlife week will also include several competitions, and there will also be a prize distribution on the final day.”