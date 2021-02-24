IND USA
Woman, three others arrested for staging theft at her own house

Ghaziabad: The district police on Tuesday night arrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedly faking a theft incident at her own house at Vijay Nagar
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:11 PM IST

Ghaziabad: The district police on Tuesday night arrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedly faking a theft incident at her own house at Vijay Nagar. The woman had claimed that two unidentified persons barged into her house on night of February 21 and fled with cash and jewellery worth 10 lakh, police said.

The suspects were identified as Puja Kumar, 24, her mother Rajkumari Singh, 48, driver Vinod Kumar, 45, and jeweller Gajendra Soni, 55. The woman is married for two years with the Vijay Nagar resident while the three others are residents of Hathras district, police said.

According to police, while her husband and in-laws were not at home on the night of the incident, suspect Puja claimed that the two unidentified persons gave her sedatives and fled with the valuables.

“An investigation was launched into the incident and we found several events suspicious. Till the time of the incident, the woman was speaking to someone over phone which was not possible if she had been given sedatives. Further, she spoke several times to the driver whose location was found in Ghaziabad later. In fact, her mother had left behind her phone at her house in Hathras and came to Ghaziabad with the driver and was using his phone during the incident,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer (city 1).

Police said that once the driver was questioned, he revealed the plot and said that he and Rajkumari had come to Puja’s house and took away valuables as part of the plan. Also, one of the neighbours of Puja had visited her house at the time of the incident and did not find her in a state of drowsiness, police said.

“During questioning, it was revealed that Rajkumari recently developed habit of investing money in betting and wanted more money. So, she contacted Puja and it was planned that they would make it look like an incident of theft. But their plan was foiled,” CO added.

Police said that the jeweller was arrested as Rajkumari had sold him some of the stolen jewellery in order to get money. They said that most of the gold and silver jewellery and 1.10 lakh in cash were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

