noida news

Women’s Day: GB Nagar admin makes three vaccination booths for women

NOIDA: To celebrate the International Women's Day, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Monday made three exclusive vaccination booths for the women beneficiaries in the district
By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:30 PM IST

NOIDA: To celebrate the International Women’s Day, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Monday made three exclusive vaccination booths for the women beneficiaries in the district. Only female staff were deployed at these booths at the district hospital, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and primary health centre in Jewar, officials said.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that to prioritise women for the vaccination drive against Covid-19, the district health department reserved these booths for them. “Women over 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities were administered the vaccine. Even those who had not registered for the Monday’s drive were allowed to get the shots there,” he said.

District vaccination officer Dr Neeraj Tyagi said that as many as 251 women beneficiaries were inoculated at the three booths.

Health officials said that a total of 4,132 senior citizens and comorbid 45-plus beneficiaries were vaccinated at different booths in 16 government and 26 private facilities on Monday. “Apart from it, 743 health-care workers and 1,475 front-line workers also took their second dose on Monday,” Tyagi said.

In GIMS, various programmes, including poster and slogan competition, cancer health camp and self-defence training, were held on the occasion of the women’s day. GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta said that the medical college has made all efforts to make the environment safe and friendly for female staff and students.

Even the private hospitals had made pink vaccination booths dedicated to women. At Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, a booth was specially constructed to honour the women who came to get the vaccine. Ajit Kumar, joint registrar of the hospital, said that employees and doctors of the hospital were asked to come in pink clothes. “A total of 269 people were vaccinated on Monday at the Sharda Hospital. While 214 were given the first dose, the remaining 55 received their second dose of vaccine,” he said.

A pink booth – exclusively for women – was also made in Fortis Hospital Noida. “Altogether 230 persons were vaccinated in the hospital on Monday, of which 82 women got their jabs at the pink vaccination booth,” said the hospital’s PRO.

