Work on Metro corridor in Greater Noida West likely to start by December-end

The work on the 14.5km Greater Noida West Metro corridor project is likely to start by December-end if everything goes according to the plan, said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Tuesday.

The NMRC will open the financial bid on December 15 to finalise the agency which will start the construction work. In November 2020, the NMRC started the process of hiring the agency that will be engaged in construction of the Metro corridor which will take its connectivity deeper into the pockets of Noida and Greater Noida West -- earlier known as the Noida Extension.

“All the approvals are likely to be in place shortly, and the agency will be finalised soon so that the construction work can be started. The date is not yet finalised, but it will be started at earliest,” said Praveen Kumar Mishra, executive director of NMRC.

In May 2020, NMRC started the survey for testing soil, topography and geography on the 14.9km Metro corridor which is set to branch out from the existing 29.7km Aqua Line. This Metro link will branch out from the existing Metro station in Sector 51, Noida, and go towards Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park 5. It will pass through Greater Noida West, which houses newly developed apartment complexes. The two industrial bodies -- Noida and Greater Noida -- decided on December 12, 2019, that they will pool in money for this project which passes through areas falling in the jurisdiction of the two authorities. The work on the Metro link was expected to start by April-end 2020, but the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MHUA) is yet to give its final approvals for the project.

“We hope that the authority will soon receive necessary approvals from the MHUA soon,” said Mishra.

The work on this project with a budget of ₹2,682 crore will be done in two phases.

According to the detailed project report (DPR) submitted in December 2016, the first phase of the 9.15km will have five Metro stations -- sectors 122 and 123, Greater Noida sector 2 and 4, and Ecotech. In the second phase of the 5.8km link, four Metro stations -- Greater Noida sectors 3, 10, 12 and Knowledge Park V -- will be developed. The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed by 2022.