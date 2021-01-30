IND USA
Work on Noida e-surveillance project to start soon

NOIDA: Work on the 83 crore e-surveillance project for Noida, which will put at least 60 traffic intersections and large part of the city under electronic monitoring, is likely to start soon as the authority is going to select an agency for the same, said officials
By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:49 PM IST

NOIDA: Work on the 83 crore e-surveillance project for Noida, which will put at least 60 traffic intersections and large part of the city under electronic monitoring, is likely to start soon as the authority is going to select an agency for the same, said officials.

“We are about to open the price bid submitted by the three agencies. As all the laid down procedures are finished, we now need to select one successful bidder. We have a target to start work at the site in the next 15 days, as per rules,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer of the Noida authority.

To begin with, 60 busy traffic intersections will be put under surveillance to intensify enforcement and ensure discipline on roads, so that the thousands of motorists plying on city roads do not face traffic congestion or safety hazards. Later, the authority will install cameras at all intersections and cover the entire city if all goes well, said officials.

The authority had started the process of hiring the agency in September 2019.

“As per the terms and conditions, the agency will be given six months’ time to install high definition CCTV cameras at 60 intersections and other areas, and connect the same with a control room to be set up at the Sector 94 building. The agency will have the onus of looking after the operations from the control room. It will speed up the process of issuance of e-penalties for violation and bring order on city roads,” said Mishra.

The project had been conceived in 2012 with an aim to address deteriorating law and order of the city. It had planned to put 203 square kilometres areas under real-time surveillance. In 2016, officials prepared detailed project reports for this project. The Indian institute of technology (IIT) Delhi, a consultant for Noida, had given its green signal for the project in 2016 and also approved a budget of 114 crore which was later scaled down, said officials.

On May 3, 2016 the then Uttar Pradesh chief secretary had asked administration in 12 cities including Noida to improve traffic to reduce pollution. But this project could not be implemented on the ground. The project was revived in 2019.

