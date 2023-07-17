Yamuna recedes in Noida, but 54 villages are still affected

The water level in the Yamuna river in Noida is now below the danger mark, however, around 54 villages and 1590 hectares of land in Gautam Budh Nagar are still affected by the flood water, officials said, adding that at Okhla Barrage, the river level was recorded at 198.70 m on Sunday at 4 pm, while the danger mark is at 200.60 m. At Okhla Barrage, the river level was recorded at 198.70 m on Sunday at 4 pm, while the danger mark is at 200.60 m. (Representative Image)

Among the 54 villages, nine, including Gulawali, Kambakshpur, Momnathal, Tilwada, Makanpur Khadar, Latifpur, Raipur, Asgarpur, and Mehndipur, have been severely affected by flooding, according to officials.

According to officials, the administration is providing water, food, and medical facilities to the affected residents and livestock, and successful rescue operations have taken place.

Atul Kumar, ADM (Finance), said that a tehsildar will prepare a report on the affected houses in flood-prone villages, and the administration will extend assistance accordingly.

He added that drone cameras are being used to monitor the flooded areas, and most people have been safely evacuated. “Police, fire departments, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working on the ground to ensure no loss of life,” he said.

After breaching the danger mark at 200.75 m on Thursday, the river level decreased by 15 cm on Friday but remained at the danger mark of 200.60 m. By Saturday, it reached 200.20 m at 11 am and decreased further to 200.0 m by 5 pm.

BK Singh, executive engineer of the Agra Canal-Okhla division, said that the return to normal water level was due to the halt of water discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage.

“The river discharge volume at 4 pm on Sunday was measured at 1,45,008 cusecs,” he said.

Manish Kumar, district magistrate said, “The district administration is determined to provide all the possible and basic facilities to help residents of the flood-affected villages.”

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued a warning for people living close to the village of Hindon River in Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to officials, the water level in the Hindon River suddenly rose in the past 24 hours and posed danger to people living in the vicinity of the river.

The Hindon River passes from Chijarsi to Momnathal Village in Gautam Budh Nagar, which is also severely impacted by the flood.

