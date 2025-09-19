Yeida bags 3,000 crore investment as renewable energy project near Noida airport

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Thursday that the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group will set up a renewable energy project with a proposed ₹3,000 crore investment in a 3 Gigawatts (GW) Solar Cell and integrated solar ecosystem hub in Sector 8B near Noida International Airport along the Yamuna Expressway. This ambitious project, officials said, will not only boost India’s solar manufacturing capabilities but also position the Uttar Pradesh as a leader in the renewable energy sector. (HT Archive)

“A state-of-the-art facility that will produce advanced solar cells using cutting-edge technologies like TOPCon and perovskite-tandem cells, will be set up under this project. A 60 MW captive solar and energy storage plant will be established. A dedicated solar power plant with energy storage capabilities to ensure efficient and reliable energy supply will be set up,” said Yeida’s chief executive officer (CEO) RK Singh.

A Gigawatt equals 1,000 megawatt(MW).

In its proposal, the company has stated that the project will focus on innovative solar technologies that promise efficiencies above 28-30%, reducing power costs by 10-15%, said the authority.

Official said the project will create a comprehensive ecosystem, including ancillary units for frames, encapsulants, and process consumables, reducing dependence on imported solar modules.

Yeida has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) for 100 acres in Sector 8D, paving the way for the establishment of the project.

The project is expected to generate over 1,200 direct and 4,000 indirect jobs, developing advanced skills in renewable energy and semiconductor industries, officers added.