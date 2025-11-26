Yeida begins outreach to bring anchor units for all Yamuna City industrial parks

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has begun efforts to attract anchor units for all industrial parks under development in Yamuna City, officials said. The initiative has started with the Medical Devices Park, and similar outreach will now extend to the MSME, Handicraft, Toy and Apparel parks. The police commissionerate system started functioning in November, 2022 in Ghaziabad following the Uttar Pradesh cabinet’s approval on November 25, 2022. (HT Archive)

“Instead of staging the roadshows, we have decided to take meetings with CEOs of major companies and invite them to establish large manufacturing units in these clusters, a move that will significantly enhance the economic strength and competitiveness of each industrial park,” said RK Singh, Yeida CEO.

Yeida is developing five major industrial parks, and though land has been allotted across all clusters, the Authority is now seeking one major, well-established company as an anchor unit for each. Two weeks ago, Singh and officers on special duty Shailendra Bhatia met executives of leading medical equipment manufacturers in Bengaluru. Officials claimed Wipro GE is likely to become the anchor unit for the Medical Devices Park.

“Building on the momentum, the Authority has now started reaching out to major companies for the MSME, Handicraft, Toy and Apparel parks as well,” Singh said. Officials will highlight infrastructure, connectivity and state incentives in upcoming CEO level meetings.

To streamline development, Yeida has appointed nodal officers for each industrial park: deputy collector Ajay Kumar Sharma for the MSME Park, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Krishna Gopal Tripathi for the Medical Devices Park, OSD Shiv Avatar Singh for the Handicraft Park, SDM Abhishek Shahi for the Toy Park and OSD Shailendra Kumar Singh for the Apparel Park.

Yeida said anchor units boost investor confidence, attract allied industries and create large scale employment. The Authority has allotted 171 plots in the Handicraft Park, 503 in the MSME Park, 147 in the Apparel Park, 140 in the Toy Park and 101 in the Medical Devices Park. Meetings with CEOs to secure anchor units for all five parks are under way, officials added.