Yeida expedites allotment of plots to farmers

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) said on Sunday that it has expedited the allotment of plots to farmers. The move is aimed to pacify the agitated farmers, who have blamed Yeida for delaying allotment of residential plots meant for their families. The authority said that they have already allotted 481 plots to farmers in Niloni Shahpur and 300 plots to farmers in Ronija village area, where the authority had earlier acquired the land for the development of the roads and industrial sectors. (HT Photo)

As per the rules, Yeida gives 7 percent of the total land acquired for residential facilities to farmers.

The authority had issued the allotment letters to these farmers in the presence of a committee headed by Shailendra Kumar Singh, officer on special duty of Yeida.

“We have allotted these plots to eligible farmers following the laid down rules. We will allot the plots to the remaining farmers in the next two months as the formalities related with this are being completed. The authority is also serious to allow the registry of these plots so that the farmers can build their houses and use these properties as per their needs,” said Singh.

The authority said that it has issued reservation letters to 5,437 farmers in 38 villages, where it acquired the land in the past. Out of this, Yeida has allowed registry of 2,640 plots of the farmers.

As per rules, the authority first verifies the eligibility of each farmer, and then issues an allotment letter and then executes the lease deed of the plot. With the lease deed, the farmer becomes the owner of this plot and gets the clear title in their favour, said officials.

To be sure, farmers in the Yeida region have been staging protests for many years, demanding 10% developed plots on the acquired land by authorities be given to them without further delay as one of their demands. But the authority is yet to address the grievances of all the farmers.

“If Yeida will not resolve our issues related to Abadi land, residential plots and other issues on time without further delay we will be forced to stage protests,” said Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Ronija village in Jewar region.