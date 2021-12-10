Yeida files FIR against pvt developer for ‘illegal’ sale of plots in Jewar

To curb the illegal sale of plots under the guise of a government scheme, a practice that is largely rampant in Jewar, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday started a crackdown against those who are developing unauthorised housing projects in the area and luring gullible people.

The authority filed an FIR against a private developer in Kasna police station for cheating buyers by claiming that the Yeida has ‘approved’ the housing project. According to the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act, 1976, no private developer can execute housing or other projects without the approval of the Yeida on around 2.68 lakh hectares of area spread between Greater Noida and Agra along the Yamuna Expressway.

Despite repeated communications, the private developer could not be reached for comments.

Established by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2001, the Yeida had notified at least 2.68 lakh hectares of agricultural land for planned development. It means any development--be it housing, industrial or other usage-- that takes place without obtaining the requisite approval for the layout and building map from the Yeida is ‘unauthorised’.

“We filed the FIR against the company that was selling the plots in violation of the rules. We have also appealed in the past via advertisements that the buyers should not be lured by such developers, who are developing illegal projects. From the time works at the Noida international airport have been expedited, several real estate agents have become active on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. We will take strict action against such developers,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yeida.

Real estate consultants are approaching people through social media, text messages, phone calls and have also put up hoardings on Jewar-Bulandshahr road to lure potential homebuyers. Residents around the area allege that developers are selling a 100 square metre plot for anything between ₹15- ₹20 lakh depending on the location. The rates are, however, not fixed.

Yeida officials were startled to see social media users putting up the authority’s logo on their display advertisements while offering industrial plots earlier this week.

U B Singh, station house officer of Jewar police station, said, “We have suggested the authority to put up warning boards too at prominent locations for creating awareness. We are taking action against developers who are violating law.”