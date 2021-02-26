Yeida says it resolved all land-related issues with farmers

Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Friday said it gave residential plots and resolved all issues with those farmers who gave their land to it.

According to the authority, 6,076 farmers from 29 villages around the Yamuna Expressway had given their land for it to develop the region.

It will execute the registry of the plots by the end of March and farmers will get possession by the year end, said officials.

“We have made a list of all 6,076 farmers who are eligible to get residential plots against their land. Now we will publish the list in newspapers and also put data on our website for public verification. In a week’s time we will make sure that the list is error-free,” said Arun Vir Singh. chief executive officer of Yeida.

Established in 2001, the authority is responsible for the development of the 165 km Yamuna Expressway and the urban zones along this six-lane link between Greater Noida and Agra. Among the projects that are under the authority are the Noida international airport, proposed Film City and proposed Electronic City. The authority also plans to develop industrial zones.

Farmers of Bhatta, Parsaul, Mirzapur and Fatehpur among others are also happy with the allotment of these plots.

“We were apprehensive whether the authority will allot these plots or not because in neighbouring Noida and Greater Noida many farmers are yet to get plots. We are happy that we get allotment letters,” said Mukesh Bhati a farmer from Mirzapur village.