Yeida to develop BRT system for smooth commute from Noida airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to develop a BRT (Bus rapid transit) system for smooth travel from the upcoming Noida airport in Jewar to other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR). On Mondaym Yeida opened the bids and finalised RITES Limited for the job. (Representative Image)

On Monday, Yeida selected a consultant, RITES Limited, to carry out a study and help in developing the BRT system for a smooth and hassle-free commute.

A total of four companies -- Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants, RITES Limited, SA Infrastructure Consultants and Systra MVA Consulting (India) -- applied for the job after a request for proposal was issued in March 1, 2023.

“Our objective is to provide multimodal connectivity from Noida airport in Jewar to the rest of NCR. In line with this, we have decided to build a high-speed Metro corridor from Noida airport to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport, a normal Metro corridor from Jewar to Delhi, and a Pod Taxi service from Jewar to Greater Noida for last mile connectivity,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

“With the BRT, we aim to deliver a world-class dedicated corridor for fast and efficient commute in the region around airport. Along with BRT, we will develop dedicated lanes for motorcyclists, pedestrians, cyclists, busways and trams. The consultant will study and submit its report on the best mode of commute,” he said.

Swiss company Zurich International AG is developing the greenfield airport in Jewar and it is slated to become operational by September 29, 2023. Before that, the Uttar Pradesh government and Yeida have the responsibility to lay the infrastructure for multimodal connectivity.

“We are already working to develop Metro projects and also connecting Jewar with rest of NCR via expressways. With the BRT, we want local commuters to use bus/tram services in a hassle-free manner and we want to plan the BRT now because we have adequate landscape to do so, unlike Delhi, where the BRT system did not work out,” said a second Yeida official, asking not to be named.

The distance between Greater Noida and the Noida airport site is 27km, said Yeida officials. The authority plans to build the BRT system between Yamuna Expressway’s service road and the sector road, said officials.

“Currently, we have adequate land between the Yamuna Expressway and the sector road for developing the BRT system. But the exact width and length or the vehicles that will use it will be decided once the consultant submits its report in the next two months,” said Singh.

Once the consultant submit its report, Yeida will discuss the project with the government to take a final decision, said officials.

