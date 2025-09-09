Yeida to carry out safety audit of high-rises

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to conduct safety audits of high-rises if their structure is not strong enough to bear the load. As per the Uttar Pradesh RERA in old buildings it is the Apartment Owners Associations which should take care of the safety audit instead of builders. (HT Archives)

The structure’s safety audit will be conducted if occupants of the building demand for the same, said Yeida on Monday, adding that it will empanel expert agencies including the IIT Delhi, National Institute of Technology, among others.

The move follows the UP government’s directions to Noida, Greater Noida, and Yeida to carry out the safety audit if needed technically for the high-rises, said officials.

The government, in 2022, had directed the Noida authority to carry out an audit following the demands from the apartment owners, who believed that some old group housing towers need safety audits as the private developers did not build strong structures, said officials.

In March 2023, the Noida authority board approved the policy, and implemented the same.

“We have adopted the Noida authority’s policy, and have decided to implement it so that if the majority of the apartment owners in a project demand for a safety audit, we can engage the agencies, which will be empanelled on board for the job. If the majority of the apartment owners demand for an audit, we will get it done as per the rules, and if needed, direct the developer to retrofit the structure. However, it will be done only if the majority demands for the same, not if one or two want it,” said Yeida’ officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia.

As per the rules approved by the Noida authority, if the building is more than 5 years old, the homebuyers have the right to file a complaint in real estate regulatory authority (RERA) or the Noida, or Yeida to seek remedy in cases related with maintenance or safety of structures.

“If any complaint comes to us, we will address the issue as per the rules,” said Bhatia.

To be sure, the guidelines approved by Noida authority, and now adopted by Yeida define who will take care of the safety audit in old buildings, where the developer has handed over the job of maintenance to the apartment owners association and in new buildings where partially the developer and AOA are both taking care of the maintenance.

As per the Uttar Pradesh RERA in old buildings it is the Apartment Owners Associations which should take care of the safety audit instead of builders.

