Yeida to meet over toll tariff on Yamuna eway

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss several issues, including land acquisition and toll tariff on Yamuna Expressway, officials aware of the development said on Sunday. The Yeida may increase 2 to 5 per cent hike in the toll rates depending upon the vehicle size. (HT Archive)

The Yeida has prepared an agenda of the proposals, which will be discussed by the board, and then a decision on their approval will be taken, they added.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The board takes all the important decisions related to the functioning of the industrial body and under the leadership of the chairman, all senior officials discuss the ongoing issues under Yeida’s jurisdiction.

The Yeida may increase 2 to 5 per cent hike in the toll rates depending upon the vehicle size, said officials.

It has plans to acquire at least 5,000 acres of agricultural land from farmers to increase its industrial, residential, commercial and mixed-land use area along the Yamuna Expressway. After the Noida international airport at Jewar has been set to become operational by 2024-end, demand for all kinds of land has increased manifold. As a result, the Yeida is procuring land from farmers, developing it and then allotting the same to investors, who want to set up their businesses near the airport site due to better connectivity. The board will also chalk out a detailed plan as to how and in how much time it will acquire agricultural land from farmers, said officials.

“We will put forth many agendas before the board for discussion. It is up to the board what it will approve and what it will reject after thorough discussions,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.

Currently toll rates for light vehicles including car and jeep are ₹2.65 per kilometre and for light commercial vehicles tariff is ₹4.5 per km. Toll rates for bus or truck is ₹8.45 per kilometre, for vehicles having three to six axles is ₹12.9 per kilometre and for large vehicles or bigger vehicles is ₹18.80 per kilometre, said Yeida officials.

Apart from this, the Yeida board will discuss in great detail the issues related to the dues on housing projects. Due to the realtors’ failure to clear their dues against the housing projects, the homebuyers are failing to get their registry done.

“To address this issue, the UP government on December 21 came up with a policy that gives waivers for two years of Covid-19 period, benefiting the stalled housing projects. The authority will put this issue before the board, so that a decision can be taken and the permission for the registry can be started, thereby benefiting the homebuyers,” said Singh.