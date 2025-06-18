Yoga in jails, orphanages, old age homes, police lines on Wednesday

A special yoga practice session was held at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary on Tuesday, marking the third day of the week-long 11th International Yoga Day celebrations, district administration officials informed. At the yoga session on Tuesday, Yoga instructors led the participants through a common yoga protocol and explained the health benefits through interactive sessions. (HT Photos)

The “Yoga Week”, themed “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, is being observed from June 15 to 21 under the direction of the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy).

“Yoga Week is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to come together and promote health, wellness, and unity in our community. We are committed to making these sessions accessible to everyone, so that the benefits of yoga reach all segments of society,” Manish Verma, district magistrate of GB Nagar, said.

At the yoga session on Tuesday, Yoga instructors led the participants through a common yoga protocol and explained the health benefits through interactive sessions. Additionally, health camps were also organised in gram panchayats, including Ghodi Bacheda and other villages in the district.

Officials informed that sessions on Wednesday are scheduled from 6am to 10am at the district jail, orphanages, old age homes, and police lines in Surajpur, Greater Noida.

“As per the instructions of the Ministry of AYUSH, yoga sessions are being organised across the district, including jails, orphanages, old age homes, and police lines on June 18. Our objective is to make yoga accessible to everyone and promote unity, health, and well-being,” Dharmendra Kumar Kaim, regional ayurvedic and unani officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

“Our department is working closely with yoga experts and local authorities to reach maximum people of Gautam Budh Nagar. The aim is to empower people to take charge of their health and well-being through simple, effective practices,” he added.