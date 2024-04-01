Yogi to visit Gautam Budh Nagar district on Monday

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend a “Prabudh Sammelan” (intellectual conference) at GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management in Knowledge Park III of Greater Noida on Monday. The event was previously scheduled on March 30, but was postponed due to Adityanath’s commitments to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) core committee meeting in Lucknow. The Gautam Budh Nagar constituency will go to polls on April 26 and the results will be declared on June 4. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh is one of three states in which the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, and as per the Election Commission of India schedule, the Gautam Budh Nagar constituency will go to polls on April 26. The results will be declared on June 4.

“The chief minister is scheduled to arrive at 3 PM. This is not exactly a public meeting, rather 2,000-2,500 individuals including doctors, students, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, and leaders of the state BJP unit will be present at the event on April 1,” BJP media-incharge Karamveer Arya said.

BJP MP and Gautam Budh Nagar’s Lok Sabha candidate Mahesh Sharma said, “The Prabudh Sammelan was rescheduled because the party’s core committee meeting had already started in Lucknow in which deliberations are still ongoing for some seats in the state.”

The conference’s purpose is to have a dialogue with voters and prepare the electoral ground for the resolution “Modi government once again”.

“Chief minister Yogi has done a lot for the Gautam Budh Nagar district. Crime has gone down, investment has surged, and the Jewar airport is being built. The purpose of the conference on Monday is for people to share their problems with the chief minister,” said Sharma.

He added, “...people in our district have faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that is the only reason why people claim we have such a strong administrative grasp.”

BJP MLA from Jewar Thakur Dhirendra Singh said, “We are very happy that the chief minister is coming to our district and interacting with people. We all know how important the seat is for the BJP and we are attempting to secure a big margin in this elections.”

Meanwhile, former Gautam Budh Nagar district president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Lakhmi Singh said that the conference was only for a selective group of people and the government does not care for the unprivileged people.

“They have not done anything other than ‘jumla’ in Noida and Greater Noida, whereas when the BSP was in power we had made several universities and colleges. They are only doing good for the Prabudh (intellectuals) and not for the ones who are deprived. Take the example of the Jewar airport, Mayawati ji had already sent the blueprint way back and the BJP has only implemented it now. We want to ask the BJP if they have done anything in the district,” Singh said.

In response, Karamveer Arya said, “Our party works for all and it is not only for one particular section of people. Suppose doctors or professors who are coming on Monday can be both privileged or unprivileged. This is a one-of-a-kind event on Monday and more such programmes will be organised ahead of the upcoming elections where the unprivileged will also be heard.”