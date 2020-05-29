e-paper
Noida reports sixth death from Covid-19; nine new positive cases take tally to 387

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 22:57 IST
Sanjeev K Jha
NOIDA:

A nonagenarian patient from Sector 40, who had been admitted at Sharda Hospital on May 26, died of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the death toll due to the coronavirus disease to six in Gautam Budh Nagar, health officials said.

The elderly man was found positive at a private laboratory, the officials said, adding that he died from severe acute respiratory infection with severe sepsis.

However, 28 patients, including an 82-year-old woman and two employees of Zee Media group, were discharged after being cured from two different hospitals in the district, the officials said.

After coming out of the isolation wad of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Satya Rani, the octogenarian, said, “Though I have high blood pressure, it was the support of the doctors’ team and medical staff that I got cured from the deadly infection. During the 14-day stay here, I have learnt that sanitization and social distancing with optimistic approach can defeat the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar went up to 387 on Friday, with reports of nine new positive cases in the district.

District surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohre said that of the nine new Covid-19 cases, two patients are from Sector XU-3 in Greater Noida, while one each has tested positive from Swasthya Vihar in Greater Noida, Naya Gaon (Sector 81), Hoshiyarpur and Sector 45.

“The remaining included one each from sectors 22 and 50. Among the nine new positive cases today, there are six males and three females. Till Friday evening, the number of positive cases reported in the district is 387. Of them, 291 people have been discharged from different hospitals, while six patients have so far lost their lives. We now have only 90 active cases,” Dohre said.

He further said that while four patients, including the 82-year-old woman and two employees of Zee, were discharged from GIMS, other 24 patients were released from Sharda Hospital after being cured.

Dohre said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places, including Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, and sectors 8, 9 and 10, in the district on Wednesday. “A total of 706 people were screened today and 18 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

