Noida to be beautified for Diwali

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 21:23 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority chief executive officer, Ritu Maheshwari, has directed the various departments to take effective steps to deck up the city for festival of lights — Diwali. All departments of the authority will work to repair and maintain Noida’s street furniture, footpaths, dividers, roads and streetlights in order to beautify the city.

The authority has decided to put façade lights and beautify the entry gate near Delhi’s Mayur Vihar. Besides, the authority has started pruning old trees and ornamental plants on roadside, dividers, footpaths and in city parks so that the work could be finished much before Diwali, said officials.

“All the departments are directed to do their job properly so that the city adorns a new look on the eve of Diwali festival. And we have directed to start the work immediately,” Maheshwari said.

The authority’s civil, electrical and horticulture departments have started repair and maintenance work across the city. The civil department is busy repairing broken road stretches, footpaths and central verge walls. The electrical department is repairing the streetlights at the places, where these are dysfunctional for a long time. The horticulture department has been told to prune all trees in the city, especially those on roadside, green belts, and traffic intersections.

Similarly, the authority has planned to install colourful lights so that the city wears a new look on this festival of lights. “The authority has planned a meeting with Tata Projects that has responsibility to replace all old streetlights with LED ones to plan our Diwali preparations. We want that the Tata Projects do special arrangements in the run up to Diwali, and help deck up the city’s every nook and corner,” said a Noida authority official, not authorized to speak to media.

To celebrate the Independence Day on August 15 this year, the authority had put tri-colour strip on arterial roads, including Delhi-Noida Link road, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, road number six and Master Plan-I road, among others.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 21:23 IST