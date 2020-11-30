‘Not in footage, call records do not match’: Delhi High Court grants bail to man in Delhi riots case

delhi

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 00:43 IST

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a man accused in a north-east Delhi riots case, saying neither has he been seen in CCTV footage nor his call detail records match with the place of the incident. The case is related to the alleged murder of a man by a riotous mob.

Justice Suresh Kait released Shahrukh alias Rinku for a bail bond of Rs.30,000 with one surety of the like amount, saying co-accused Anwar Hussain, Kasim and Khalid Ansari have been already released on bail even though their offences are “graver” than those of Shahrukh.

“It is not in dispute that accused Anwar Hussain, Kasim and Khalid Ansari have been released on bail and as per the charge sheet, the role of the said accused persons is graver than the petitioner (Shahrukh)….,” the court said in its order of November 27.

“The other co-accused, who are on bail, are seen in CCTV footage and their CDR matched with each other whereas in the case of petitioner (Shahrukh), neither his CDR matches nor is he seen in CCTV,” the judge added.

Shahrukh, lodged at Mandoli jail, was arrested on April 3. According to the prosecution, he was a part of a riotous mob that was behind the death of one Deepak. The police said one of the eyewitnesses, Sunil, had claimed he had seen Shahrukh inflicting injuries on the deceased.

The court said the statement of Sunil was recorded on June 25 and that of others who claimed to be eye-witnesses was recorded on March 12, whereas the incident took place on February 25.

“In view of the above, without commenting on the merits of the prosecution case, on parity, this court is of the view that the petitioner deserves bail,” the court said.

Communal riots had broken out in February in north-east Delhi, claiming 53 lives and leaving over 400 injured.