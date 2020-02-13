NRI student dies as bus rams into scooter in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 22:47 IST

A 22-year-old woman died after a speeding private bus hit her scooter near the Verka milk plant on Ferozepur Road here on Thursday morning. The bus driver fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle, which was seized by the police later.

The victim, Meenu Sharma, a Canada-based NRI, was pursuing her degree in veterinary sciences from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU).

The incident occurred at 8.45am when Meenu was heading to her college on her scooter, while her classmates were in tow on separate vehicles, when the speeding bus hit her from the rear and she fell on the road. The victim was not wearing a helmet. Passersby rushed her to a hospital nearby, where she died during treatment.

Meenu is survived by her father, Arun Sharma, a veterinary doctor, mother, an elder sister and younger brother, all settled in Canada. She had taken admission in GADVASU in August 2018 and had been staying at the varsity hostel. She used to visit her uncle and aunt in Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, weekly.

Meenu Sharma ( HT PHOTO )

CASE REGISTERED

Meenu’s aunt Mamta Sharma said they had informed her parents, who are expected to reach the city in a day or two.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amarjit Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified driver of the bus following the complaint of Meenu’s uncle, Varinder Sharma. “A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. The police have seized the bus,” the ASI said.