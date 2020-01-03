Nurse’s murder: Chandigarh Police hunt for suspect in Punjab

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:48 IST

Chandigarh The UT police have dispatched four teams to different areas of Punjab to arrest Maninder Singh, 31, the prime suspect in murder of 27-year-old nurse from Sangrur, police said on Thursday. The victim, Sarabjit Kaur, was found murdered on Wednesday at a city hotel she had checked in with Maninder.

The suspect is already a convict in the murder case of his former girlfriend whom he had stabbed multiple times at Karnal (Haryana) in 2010.

According to the police, the suspect is a native of Hoshiarpur, but his family was staying in Chandigarh for many years after selling off their property in Punjab. “We are coordinating with the Punjab Police and our teams are looking for him. He was last seen in Sector 91 of Mohali. So far, we haven’t spotted his car in CCTV camera footages procured from toll plazas,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity.

The suspect also took along the mobile phone of the victim. The phone was switched off around 9pm on December 30, the official said.

Rejection of marriage proposal main trigger?

Sarabjit’s brother Jagdish Singh, 34, said, “I had received a call from Maninder a month back and he asked me to meet his parents to discuss his marriage with Sarabjit. However, our family disapproved of the relation because the castes were different. He called me again, saying Sarabjit was betraying him and she should not do that.”

Sarabjit had told Jagdish that Maninder was threatening her of committing suicide if she ever left him. “Sarabjit, who was working at Grecian Hospital in Mohali, was about to join at AIIMS, Bathinda. Her training was to begin at the PGIMER in a few days,” Jagdish said.

‘No sign of resistance on victim’s part’

Body of Sarabjit was handed over to her family after the postmortem. As per the report, she was attacked once with a sharp weapon by the accused, the police said. The report has ruled out sexual assault and there was no signs of struggle or resistance on Sarabjit’s part.

Already a murder convict

In 2010, Maninder had killed his former girlfriend in Karnal, stabbing her at least eight times as he suspected her of seeing someone else as well, police said. He was convicted in the case by a lower court and was sentenced to life term. He appealed against the verdict in the Punjab High Court and was granted bail in 2015.

“Maninder suspected that she was cheating on him. He confronted her with the call details before killing her,” said a police official privy to the matter.

The victim was a native of Una and stayed as a tenant at Maninder’s house.