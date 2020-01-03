e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Cities / Nurse’s murder: Chandigarh Police hunt for suspect in Punjab

Nurse’s murder: Chandigarh Police hunt for suspect in Punjab

Suspect already convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in 2010; Victim’s family didn’t give consent to his marriage proposal due to caste factor

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh The UT police have dispatched four teams to different areas of Punjab to arrest Maninder Singh, 31, the prime suspect in murder of 27-year-old nurse from Sangrur, police said on Thursday. The victim, Sarabjit Kaur, was found murdered on Wednesday at a city hotel she had checked in with Maninder.

The suspect is already a convict in the murder case of his former girlfriend whom he had stabbed multiple times at Karnal (Haryana) in 2010.

According to the police, the suspect is a native of Hoshiarpur, but his family was staying in Chandigarh for many years after selling off their property in Punjab. “We are coordinating with the Punjab Police and our teams are looking for him. He was last seen in Sector 91 of Mohali. So far, we haven’t spotted his car in CCTV camera footages procured from toll plazas,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity.

The suspect also took along the mobile phone of the victim. The phone was switched off around 9pm on December 30, the official said.

Rejection of marriage proposal main trigger?

Sarabjit’s brother Jagdish Singh, 34, said, “I had received a call from Maninder a month back and he asked me to meet his parents to discuss his marriage with Sarabjit. However, our family disapproved of the relation because the castes were different. He called me again, saying Sarabjit was betraying him and she should not do that.”

Sarabjit had told Jagdish that Maninder was threatening her of committing suicide if she ever left him. “Sarabjit, who was working at Grecian Hospital in Mohali, was about to join at AIIMS, Bathinda. Her training was to begin at the PGIMER in a few days,” Jagdish said.

‘No sign of resistance on victim’s part’

Body of Sarabjit was handed over to her family after the postmortem. As per the report, she was attacked once with a sharp weapon by the accused, the police said. The report has ruled out sexual assault and there was no signs of struggle or resistance on Sarabjit’s part.

Already a murder convict

In 2010, Maninder had killed his former girlfriend in Karnal, stabbing her at least eight times as he suspected her of seeing someone else as well, police said. He was convicted in the case by a lower court and was sentenced to life term. He appealed against the verdict in the Punjab High Court and was granted bail in 2015.

“Maninder suspected that she was cheating on him. He confronted her with the call details before killing her,” said a police official privy to the matter.

The victim was a native of Una and stayed as a tenant at Maninder’s house.

tags
top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities